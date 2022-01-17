Enugu on total lockdown as resident observe sit-at-home





By Chinedu Adonu

Following last Monday’s sit-at-home enforcement in Enugu by some hoodlums , the state witnessed total lockdown today.

Recall that normalcy had returned to Enugu after Christmas celebration but some hoodlums last Monday attacked residents of the state by enforcing the Sit-at-home order which the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has suspended.

It was observed that major roads and streets remained deserted because of the fear of being harmed or molested by the hoodlums. The major markets, Banks, Parks and government offices were under lock and key.

During our monitoring, coal camp spare parts market, Ogbette main market and New market had nobody inside them as the gates were locked.

Commercial transport operators, such as bus and Keke withdrew their services while some private vehicle owners plied the roads.

When contacted a Keke operator, Mr Monday Ugwu, said that it was…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper