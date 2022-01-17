Just in: NITDA to hold Hackathons in 3 States





By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) under the supervision of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy through its subsidiary, the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR) is to host 3 editions of the NITDA HACKATHON in January 2022.

NITDA Hackathon is a national event in collaboration with academic institutions to drive digital innovation and entrepreneurship by challenging Nigeria’s teeming youths to create and develop solutions from inception through to the market.

The hackathon is set to develop and grow a global network of IT experts, comprising Nigerian youths within the country and in the diaspora.

It is targeted at inculcating entrepreneurship spirit in academia, creating a platform where industry and public institutions will leverage the academic research ecosystem to solve national challenges using…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper