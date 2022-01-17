Lagos to shut Marine Bridge, Dopemu road for 3 months

Headliners
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government, weekend, said it will partially shut Marine Bridge from Monday, January 17 to Saturday, April 2, 2022, for emergency repair works on the infrastructure.

It also announced plans to divert traffic on Dopemu Road in the Agege area of the state from 10pm, on Friday, January 21, 2022, for the rehabilitation and upgrade of Babajide Sanwo-Olu Road for three months.

A statement by the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, stated that the partial closure on Marine Bridge was to allow the Federal Government to carry out routine maintenance works on the bridge infrastructure.

Oladeinde reaffirmed that alternative routes were in motorable condition and will not pose any difficulty to motorists, assuring also that LASTMA personnel will be at the diversion routes for efficient traffic management.

He, however, urged motorists to be patient as the measures taken are aimed at providing quality and safe road…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

