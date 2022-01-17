Plateau varsity begs ASUU, SSANU to suspend strike





By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Management of the Plateau State University, PLASU, Bokkos has commended the local chapter of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Nigeria Universities, NASU and National Association of Academic Technologists of Nigeria, NAAT for suspending the strike action it earlier embarked on.

This is even as the Management appeals to the institution’s chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU to suspend their ongoing strike action so that academic activities can resume in the institution.

NASU and NAAT suspended their strike because it was gathered that the state government has intervened to defray the arrears of Earned Allowances owed Unions in the University.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Yohanna Izam who made the appeal in his office in Bokkos at the weekend while declaring open the Opening of Financial Bids in respect of 2020/2021 TETFund…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper