Shonekan had great vision, Nigeria would ‘ve benefitted more if he stayed longer in office — Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has described former Head of the Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan as a man of great vision, stressing that Nigeria would have benefitted more if the late Head of State had been allowed to stay longer in office.

Dr Jonathan stated this while paying a condolence visit to the family of the late Head of State in Lagos on Monday. Chief Shonekan who died on January 11, 2022, was in office for about three months, between August 26, 1993, to November 17, 1993, before he was overthrown in a coup.

The former President described Shonekan as a leader with an enviable background in the corporate world and considerable knowledge of economic issues.

Speaking with newsmen after paying a condolence visit to the Shonekan family, Jonathan praised the late Head of State’s work ethic, adding that he meant well for the nation.

He said further: “Chief Ernest Shonekan was somebody I worked with closely as one of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper