Army uncovers illegal oil bunkering depot in Lagos





Arrests five suspects, recovers over N300m worth of crude oil

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Army has uncovered an illegal oil bunkering depot in Oregun, Ikeja area of Lagos , where siphoned crude oil is refined and transported to different filling stations within the South West .

Five persons were arrested , while four tankers loaded with the refined products and five ford vans, were recovered .

Briefing journalists on the arrest, the Operation Officer, 9 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ikeja Cantonment, Major Tarela Emuren, disclosed that the arrest and recovery were made by troops of Operation AWATSE, after an eight hour raid operation at the site, last Wednesday.

He disclosed that “The scale of economic sabotages orchestrated by this unscrupulous act is estimated to be worth about N300 million. Regrettably, these activities have been ongoing for quite some time without the knowledge of relevant…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper