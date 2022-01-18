Buhari unveils rice pyramid in Abuja





…promises cheaper foodstuffs

By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled a 1.2 million -bag paddy rice pyramid, in Abuja.

An elated President Buhari commended the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, for Initiating the Anchor Borrowers Programme, through which the massive rice production was achieved.

In his address at the event this morning, the president said that his food security agenda would drive down prices of food items in the country.

READ ALSO: Motherhood Thrice Over: Woman shows off her extraordinary protruding pregnancy

According to him, from a National paddy rice production of about 4.5 tons per annum before the ABP initiative in 2015, paddy rice production rose to over 9 million tons by last year.

In his address,the Governor of CBN said that as at the end of December 2021, his team had financed 4.5 million farmers that cultivated 5.3 million hectares across 21 commodities…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper