Insecurity not declining, Mr President





IT is said that if a candidate is allowed to mark his own examination papers, he will give himself straight “A’s”. Politicians are fond of giving themselves pass marks no matter how abysmal their performance is.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is fond of making sweeping promises is also very adept at giving himself unmerited praise while at the same time blaming others for problems that he is expected to fix as the incumbent leader.

The Presidency is perhaps the only entity in Nigeria that continues to trumpet “improvement” in the insecurity woes of the country. Everybody else, including his All Progressives Congress, APC, governors drum the declining security in their respective domains at the rooftops.

The President went beyond the ordinary in his Eid el Maulud message on Tuesday last week when he told journalists to stop reporting that insecurity is increasing but that it is reducing.

According to him: “The reality of declining insecurity should…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper