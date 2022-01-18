Investigate abduction of Plateau traditional rulers, Reps tell IGP





By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

House of Representatives, Tuesday, mandated the inspector general of police, Usman Baba Alkali to investigate the kidnap of the traditional rulers in Plateau State.

While asking him to prosecute the perpetrators, the paliament also mandated Alkali to equip the community police with walkie-talkie radio to enhance communication amongst community police ofﬁcials to aide rescue operations amongst themselves.

The House also asked Federal government institutions such as the National Veterinary Institute (NVRI) and National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) around Jos South LGA to install street lights within their surroundings with surveillance camera’s given that it was around their institutions that most kidnapping usually takes place.

The resolution came on the heels of the recent abduction of a paramount ruler, the Gwom Rwei of Vwang Da Balak while driving home…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper