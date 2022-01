List of bandits and their leaders in Zamfara

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A university don, Dr. Murtala A. Rufai of the University of Sokoto has enumerated the number of bandit leaders and estimated followers in Zamfara State, which pundits argued eliminating them may not be easy in the shortest possible time.

Dr.Rufai, in his book ‘I am a Bandit’, said in Maradun Local Government Area, the following existed:

1. Sama’ila of Bayan Dutsi has 150 boys;

2. Jimmo Fadama of Bayan Ruwa had 80 boys;

3. Simoli Jaya of Bayan Ruwa has 65 boys;

4. Sahabi of Bayan Ruwa has 250 boys;

5. Na’akka of Bayan Ruwa has 180 boys;

6. Aminu Jajani of Bayan Ruwa has 120 boys;

7. Sani Ba ruwanka of Dagwarwa has135 boys;

8. Uban Kafirai of Dagwarwa has 250 boys;

9. Mai bokolo of Dajin ‘Yar Tunniya has 300 boys;

10. Haruna Zango of Dammaka has 280 boys;

11. Muntari of Dudduɓi has 31 boys;

12. Ɓoyi of Dudduɗi has 210 boys;

13. Turji of Fakai has abou 500 boys;

14. Nakyalla of Filinga has 213…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper