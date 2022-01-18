Murder of Benue tax official: It’s unbelievable the military I gave my entire life can murder my grandson, Octogenarian laments





By Peter Duru – Makurdi

A retired soldier and grandfather of late Terfa Akure, a Senior Inspector of Taxes, who was at the weekend allegedly abducted from his duty post and gruesomely murdered by unidentified military personnel, Pa Aondo Kenase, has described as unbelievable the alleged murder of his only surviving grandson by personnel of the force he diligently served before retirement.

The octogenarian who spoke when the management of Benue State Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, paid a condolence visit on the family of the deceased who until his death was a staff of the board, called on the authorities to properly investigate the matter in order to fish out the masterminds of the murder of the only son of his late son.

Pa Kenase described the late Terfa as “the only picture my only son who is late left me with. His death is too painful for me.

“I was enlisted into the Nigerian Army in 1957 during the West African Volunteer Force, and served this country…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper