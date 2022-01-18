



By Soni Daniel, Abuja

A former Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Olasupo Shasore, was on Tuesday quizzed by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

A competent source confirmed that Shasore. a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, arrived the Headquarters of the EFCC in the afternoon of Tuesday and was grilled because of his role in the Process & Industrial Development scam, which is now hanging Nigeria on its head.

The source said: “We are currently quizzing the former Attorney General. who arrived the EFCC headquarters this afternoon”.

It was not clear as at Tuesday night if the former Justice commissioner would be allowed to go home or spend the night in EFCC custody.

P&ID scam: EFCC quizzes Ex-Lagos AG, Olasupo Shasore





Source: Vanguard Newspaper