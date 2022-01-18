School cert as minimum educational qualification to vie for President, NASS offices no longer fashionable – Gbajabiamila





By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Speaker, House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has advocated for an increase in the educational requirement for the office of Nigeria’s President and those of members of the National Assembly, saying that the extant provision of school certificate was no longer fashionable.

He said increasing the qualifications will be another step in reforming the electoral system and providing strong leadership for the country.

Gbajabiamila spoke while delivering a paper titled ‘Building Back Better: Creating A New Framework For Tertiary Education In Nigeria In The 21st Century’, at the 52nd Convocation of the University of Lagos on Monday.

He said “I also sincerely believe that the National Assembly needs to look into section 131 (d) of the 1999 constitution with a view to increasing the minimum educational qualification for persons aspiring to be future Presidents of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper