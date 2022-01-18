TUC accuses FG of wasting N9.5bn on refineries’ turnaround maintenance





…New IPMAN President begs FG to pay subsidy claims

By Obas Esiedesa & Gabriel Ewepu

THE Trade Union Congress, TUC, Tuesday, accused the Federal Government of wasting N9.5 billion on moribund refineries’ turnaround maintenance after 10 years.

The National President, TUC, Comrade Quadri Olaleye made the accusation in a good message at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and inauguration of newly elected National Executive Committee of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, ( IPMAN) in Abuja.

According to him, corruption and inefficiency in the oil and gas sector were responsible for the mess the nation was facing with 95 per cent of petroleum products still imported.

He said: “Even with Nigeria’s status of being one of the largest oil producing countries, the energy crises that have befallen us as a nation are well known and this is solely due to the incompetence and corruption of the government.

“The fuel subsidy and the proposed hike…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper