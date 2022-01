Vanguard columnist Ugoji Egbujo has lost his father, Chief David Egbujo KSC, from Amaukwu Orodo, Mbaitoli, Imo State.

Chief Egbujo, a businessman died at the Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York, January 13. He was based in the United States for many years. He was aged 85. Burial arrangements will be announced by the family soon.

The post Vanguard columnist Dr. Ugoji Egbujo loses dad appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper