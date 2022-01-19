2022 Cybersecurity landscape: Nigerian companies’ll pay a huge ransom on ransomware — Expert





By Prince Osuagwu

The year 2021 witnessed massive cyberattacks that affected private organisations, government agencies, individuals, and supply chains globally.

Nigeria had its fair share of cyberattacks and compromise albeit largely underreported. On December 9, an acute Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability was reported in the Apache logging package Log4j 2 versions 2.14.1 that shook the internet. By December 10, more than 3.7 million hacking attempts had been made to exploit the vulnerability, according to leading cybersecurity firm Checkpoint, with more than 46% conducted by known malicious groups.

Meanwhile, President, Cybersecurity Experts Association of Nigeria, CSEAN, Mr Remi Afon has warned that 2022 is expected to witness an escalation in cyberattacks and cybercrime from what was witnessed in 2021.

Afon said that his prediction was based on cybersecurity trends in Nigeria and around the world, coupled with insights from leaders and global experts…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper