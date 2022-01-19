2023: 600 women groups to stage ‘One Million Women March’ for Yahaya Bello





By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At least 600 women groups, drawn from different parts of the country have concluded plans to converge on Abuja next week Tuesday, in a solidarity walk for Governor Yahaya Bello of the Kogi State presidential quest.

The solidarity walk is tagged, “One Million Women March for GYB”.

Operating under the auspices of Women United For Yahaya Bello (WUYABEL), the women groups, including Non-Governmental Organisations, civil society organisations, religious, professional bodies, women in media, politics, market women as well as top women entrepreneurs, among others, will storm Abuja to drum support for the Governor, ahead of 2023 presidential election.

According to the organisers, the women groups, having come to the obvious conclusion that the nation requires one with pedigree, youthfulness and capacity to succeed incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, have taken it upon themselves to collectively canvas support for Bello, who they said had demonstrated…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper