AFCON 2021: Buhari hails Super Eagles





President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Super Eagles of Nigeria for keeping hope alive in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon by winning all their group matches and advancing to the second round of the tournament in grand style.

The President in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu urged the Austin Eguavoen-led team to maintain and even surpass the terrific form that made them leaders in the group stage, as Nigeria hopefully looks forward to a total of seven emphatic wins in this competition.

According to the statement, President Buhari trusts that the positive reputation of good sportsmanship the travelling fans, sportswriters and the football team have demonstrated in Cameroon will continue to enliven the importance of sports, particularly football, as an enabler of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper