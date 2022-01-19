APC CONVENTION: Why CECPC fixed February 26





To release comprehensive timetable today lFani-Kayode, Gov Yahaya Bello to head publicity, security committees lAs APC stakeholders slam govs for instigating PGF DG’s resignation lWomen demand presidential ticket for Osinbajo

By Clifford Ndujihe & Omeiza Ajayi

After series of back and forth, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has finally announced February 26 for its national convention.

Chairman of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, Governor Mai Mala Buni, disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at a women conference organised by the party.

Noting that the APC is the most women-friendly party in Nigeria, he assured that the party would continue to support women to realise their political dreams.

The CECPC held a marathon closed-door meeting at the party’s national secretariat, yesterday, to ratify the date and to decide on the various…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper