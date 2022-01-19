Breaking: Kanu returns for trial in same Fendi designers clothes





By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Contrary to the order of Justice Binta Nyako, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday, appeared before the Federal High Court in Abuja for his trial, putting on the same Fendi designers clothes he has been wearing since June last year when he was arrested.

Justice Nyako had on Tuesday, ordered the Department of State Services, DSS, to allow Kanu to have a change of cloth.

“I don’t want to see him in this cloth again. This one is almost off-white. Also make sure that you allow him to exercise and give him a good mattress”, Justice Nyako had ordered.

Meanwhile, when the matter was called up on Wednesday, the Prosecution counsel, Mr. Shuaibu Labaran, told the court that Kanu was the one that chose to wear his designers Fendi clothes.

He said: “My lord, based on your order yesterday, we provided the Defendant with a new Orthopedic mattress, pillows and blankets.

“As for his appearance, he chose…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper