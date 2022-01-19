How I built multi-million dollar business in US, Senator Ademola Adeleke





By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Frontline contender for the governorship ticket of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state, Senator Ademola Adeleke has opened up on his business and entrepreneurial activities in the United States before his return to Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement issued to journalists on Wednesday. The businessman turned politician recalled how he established series of thriving businesses in the United States without support of his family.

“I don’t like saying it but our people in Osun deserves to know more about my work and business background. I am what our people called serial entrepreneur. The good thing is that I started those businesses on my own without any support from my family members. As a business minded individual, I pushed hard to record successes that even shocked my brother and his friends.

“When my brother and his friend , Alhaji Aliko visited my warehouse in the United States in one of those years, they were surprised…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper