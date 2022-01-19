I will transform Abia as a Governor – Prof. Ibe





By Anayo Okoli

THE proprietor of Gregory University, Uturu, Abia State, Prof. Greg Ibe has declared his intention to contest for the governorship of Abia State, saying he “will make Abian people proud as Governor”.

Ibe, a PDP chieftain from Abia North, is banking on the zoning formula of his party and the Abia Charter of Equity which makes the office of the governor of the state to move from one area to the other.

He made his intention public at a consultation meeting with PDP ward officials in his council area of Isuikwuato Local Government Council.

Making known his ambition, Ibe said as a loyal stakeholder of the party in Abia, he has “sustained partnership, supported government initiative, built and enlarged capacity to do the party and Abians proud in the office of the Governor come 2023”.

He recalled his earlier declaration and subsequent procurement of the statutory expression of interest form in 2014 the aspirant explained how he was advised to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper