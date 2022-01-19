Kanu refused new clothes, DSS tells court; that’s a lie, Ozekhome fires back





File image of Nnamdi Kanu when he was first brought to court after his extradition to Nigeria from Kenya.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

Contrary to yesterday’s order by Justice Binta Nyako that the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, should not appear in court today in the same Fendi designers clothes he has been wearing since June last year when he was arrested, Kanu was on same clothes today, sparking a debate over why her order was flouted.

The prosecution team told the court that provision was made for a change of clothing for Kanu, but that the IPOB leader rejected them on grounds that he preferred the designers Fendi he had on.

However, Kanu’s lead counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome(SAN) told the court that it was not true that his client insisted on wearing his designer’s clothes.

Tuesday(yesterday) Justice Nyako ordered: “I don’t want to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper