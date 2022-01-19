Mum, student, hire thugs to attack teachers in Ogun school





The couple that attacked Secondary School teacher in Ogun State

Vandalise car

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Despite different measures put in place by the Ogun State government to curb the incessant attacks on teachers in its secondary schools, a student of Toyon High School, Ere, Ado-Odo, Joshua Joseph has hired thugs to attack his teachers.

The student, his mother and the hired thugs were said to have stormed the school, located in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, and descended heavily on about three teachers, inflicting injuries on them.

The teacher that was attacked

It was gathered that the student identified as Joshua Joseph had earlier been prevented from entering the class because of his hairstyle.

A teacher identified as Mr. Kabir Azeez told the student to go and cut his hair before entering the classroom.

But, Joshua was said to have…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper