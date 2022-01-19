PDP cancels Ekiti stakeholders’ meeting





Constitutes appeals committee on Ekiti governorship primary ward congress

By Dirisu Yakubu – Abuja

A meeting of chieftains and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP from Ekiti state, earlier scheduled for Wednesday will be slated for another day.

Announcing the development, national secretary of the party, Senator Sam Anyanwu attributed to the cancellation to reasons “beyond the control of the party” even as he noted that “a new date will be communicated in due course.”

Vanguard reports that the development is not unconnected with the recent three-man delegate congress in Ekiti state which stakeholders accused former governor of the state of hijacking.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the PDP has constituted the ward congresses electoral appeal committee to consider appeals arising from the conduct of 3-Man ad-hoc ward congresses ahead of the June 18, 2022 Ekiti governorship…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper