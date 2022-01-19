Reps relist electoral bill, enter executive session





…most likely to pass bill today

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill is taking the front burner in the House of Representatives at the plenary today.

Recall that the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, Tuesday, said the bill would be reintroduced Wednesday.

True to his words, the bill is listed in the Order Paper containing lists of items to be discussed at plenary.

Besides, the bill is also listed for consideration. Titled “Recommital of Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill 2021”, the bill is standing in the name of the Chairman, House Committee on Rules and Business, Hon. Abubarkar Fulata.

“The House notes that the Electoral Act (Amendment) bill was passed by the National Assembly and transmitted to the President for assent but the assent was withheld

“Also notes that in withholding the assent, the President particularly referred to the amendment of section…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper