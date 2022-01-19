SGBV: Sex offenders to report presence at new location —WRAHP HP





By Ebunoluwa Sessou

As part of efforts to build the capacity of Civil Society Organizations, CSOs in Ojo and Oshodi/Isolo local government areas, Women’s Rights and Health Project, WRAHP, organized a 3-day capacity building workshop to promote the uptake of justice on Gender and Sexual Based Violence, SGBV.

The capacity building is a project called Agents for Citizen-Driven Transformation, EU-ACT, funded by the European Union, EU-ACT, and managed by the British Council.

Speaking on the essence of the project, Bose Ironsi, Executive Director, WRAHP, disclosed that, since the inception of the project, lots of sensitization have taken place using the simplified domestic violence law and entry point to interact with the community.

“We believe that we need to build the capacity of the people to be able to demand for justice and know the reporting pathways and what to do when they have issues…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper