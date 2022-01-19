State Chairman-elect, two others drag APC to court as Benue crisis worsen





By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The aggrieved Chairman-elect of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue state, Mr. Omale Omale and two others have applied for an Interlocutory Injunction at a Makurdi High Court, to restrain the party from inaugurating another factional Chairman-elect, Mr. Augustine Agada and two others as members of the State Working Committee of the party.

The plaintiffs in the suit MHC/14/2022 were the factional Chairman-elect, his Treasurer-elect, Moses Agada and Assistant Secretary-elect, Mathias Omikpa

Joined in the motion on notice, brought before the court pursuant to Order 39, Rule 1 of the Benue State High Court Civil Procedure Rule 2021, as defendants aside, Mr. Agada were Messrs Hassan Mohammed, Treasurer-elect, and Musa Alechenu, Assistant Secretary-elect.

In the originating summons filed by their…





