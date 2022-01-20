AFCON 2021: Super Eagles to face Tunisia in Round of 16

By
Headliners
-
1


AAB9D154 91E0 4401 ABC7 F9FBB9DE4CC3
Nigeria vs Tunisia

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria will face Tunisia in the second game of the Round of 16 on Sunday after the Carthage Eagles finished third in Group F.

Tunisia has had a tough AFCON 2021 experience, falling 1-0 to Mali in their opening game that was filled with controversy before thumping Mauritania 4-1 in their next game. Just before the game against Gambia that ended in a 1-0 loss for the 2004 winners, half of the squad tested positive for Covid-19 which meant they had to prosecute a must win match with a depleted squad.

They come up against a much fancied Super Eagles side that breezed through their group, collecting all available nine points and conceding just once from the spot.

[ALSO READ] Nigeria vs Guinea Bissau: Umar, Ekong help Super Eagles to 2-0 win

The fixture will be a repeat of the third place play-off at the 2019 edition which Odion Ighalo’s 3rd minute strike decided.

5490E008 D4E0 4544 AAF3 19C5289A5EDA

In their last four AFCON meetings (2000, 2004, 2006, 2019), Nigeria has…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR