Customs, NPA, NDLEA, DSS reiterate commitment to collaboration this year





By Godfrey Bivbere

AS part of measures to curb importation of offensive and unapproved goods into the country through the sea ports, the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, and the Department of States Security, DSS, have signified their intention to work together.

Speaking on this during a media briefing last week, the Customs Area Controller, CAC, Apapa Area1 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Yusuf Malanta, said the need for collaboration is essential for efficiency, noting that the presence of all the government agencies at the breifing underscores the importance attached to it.

Malanta explained that information sharing and collaboration will make it difficult for such goods to get into the country through Apapa port.

The Apapa Port Manager, Olufunmilayo Olotu, speaking…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper