Gbajabiamila proposes Education Bank, students loan scheme





Gbajabiamila

By Adesina Wahab

THE Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has called for the setting up of an Education Bank that will provide interest-free loans to students in tertiary institutions so as to make funding education at that level convenient for all.

He also advocated the setting up a Students Loan Scheme in the country.

He made the calls on Monday while delivering the 52nd convocation lecture of the University of Lagos, UNILAG.

The lecture was themed: Building back better: Creating a new framework for tertiary education in Nigeria in the 21st Century. He said in that regard, he had sponsored a bill titled: Students Loans (Access to Higher Education Bill) in the National Assembly.

He stated that as a lawmaker and politician, one of the most frequent requests he always received was funding for tertiary education, as the future of bright students could be in jeopardy.

“The bill sets to provide interest- free loans to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper