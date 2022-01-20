Good governance shouldn’t be left for Buhari alone ― Hon Ulafor





President Muhammadu Buhari

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Cross River State Commissioner for Grants, Hon. John Ulafor, has asserted that achieving good governance and development should not be left to President Muhammadu Buhari alone, but should be seen as a collective responsibility to serve as dividends of democracy to the people.

He also posited that effective representation of the people will go a long in reducing crime adding that when the people are properly represented

The former lawmaker made the assertion in Calabar Wednesday while addressing journalists on his resolve to run for the February 26, 2022, Ogoja/Yala federal constituency bye-elections, in Cross River State.

His words:” It is a collective responsibility, is not all about President Buhari alone, what part are you playing to contribute your quota as a person or group, to ensure that together we can give our people the development which we yearn for?

“We have been in this politics for quite some…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper