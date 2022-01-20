Mum, student hire thugs to attack teachers in Ogun school





By James Ogunnaike

A student of Toyon High School, Ere, Ado-Odo, Ogun State, Joshua Joseph, prevented from attending classes because of his hairstyle, reportedly hired thugs to attack his teachers.

The student, his mother and the hired thugs were said to have stormed the school, located in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, and descended heavily on about three teachers, inflicting injuries on them.

A teacher identified as Mr Kabir Azeez told the student to go and have his hair cut before entering the classroom. But Joshua was said to have returned to the school with his mum and thugs to attack the teachers.

A reliable source told newsmen: “Three teachers, Abel Thomas, Kabir Azeez and Adegun Adekunle, were beaten. One of the thugs, Posu Baale, smashed the windscreen of Mr Jolayemi Jeromu’s car.”

Confirming the incident, the school’s Vice Principal, Mrs Mariam Onilogbo, said: “On Monday, we asked one of our students to go and cut his hair…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper