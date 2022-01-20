Nigerians feeling very sorry for electing President Buhari, APC – Ortom





By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Thursday, said Nigerians are feeling very sorry for electing President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2015 considering the level of insecurity and biting economic hardship in the country.

The Governor who spoke shortly after signing the amended Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law of 2017 in Makurdi said all was not well with the country and there was every need for the President to listen to the cries of Nigerians and come up with policies that would mitigate the economic hardship in the country.

The Governor lamented that Nigeria was in disarray while mediocre and sycophants had surrounded the President saying “corrupt people that are in the government are deceiving you the President. But I must tell you the truth that all is not well.

“You need to listen to us, you need to listen to the voice of the masses who elected you, because they…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper