Omo-Agege hails Nigeria’s oldest monarch at 105

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, All Progressives Congress, APC, Delta Central has hailed the oldest monarch, the Ohworode of the Olomu Kingdom in Delta State, His Royal Majesty, Ovie Richard Ogbon Ogoni-Oghoro 1, on the occasion of his 105th birthday for his consistency in counselling leaders for peace.

In his congratulatory message to the revered traditional ruler, Omo- Agege applauded him for his consistency on the rule of law and encouraging his kinsmen to always work for the larger goal of building one great nation.

In a statement, yesterday by his Special Adviser, Media, Yomi Odunuga, the Deputy President of the Senate who congratulated Nigeria’s oldest monarch, the Ohworode of the Olomu Kingdom in Delta State, His Royal Majesty, Ovie Richard Ogbon Ogoni-Oghoro 1, described him as a quintessential…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper