US signs agreement with Nigeria on Cultural Artifacts





…Says Nigeria lost over 400 heritage items in 30yrs

…Approves $250,000 grant for digitization of Osogbo Sacred Grove

By Victoria Ojeme, Emmanuel Elebeke & Benard Ozuanu

The Government of the United State of America on Thursday signed an agreement with the Federal government of Nigeria to prevent illicit export of Nigeria’s archeological and ethnological materials.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed on behalf of Nigeria, while US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Bethlonard signed on behalf of the USA, in Abuja.

This followed the stolen of the artifacts mostly smuggled to Europe, the United States of America and other places for the benefit of art collectors.

Speaking at the ceremony, the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Bethleonard said Nigeria’s cultural property have continued to be subject to the threat of pillage, destruction, and loss due to excavation, criminal activity, natural…





