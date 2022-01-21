CBN releases export/import e-invoicing guidelines





By Emma Ujah – Abuja

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released guidelines for the e-Valuator and e-Invoice to replace hard copy invoices for both exports and imports

A circular to that effect was issued yesterday by Dr. O. S. Nnaji, Director, Trade and Exchange Department of the CBN.

The guidelines will become operational from February 1, 2022.

According to the circular, “effective, February 1, 2022 all Import and Export operations will require the submission of an Electronic Invoice (e-Invoice) authenticated by the Authorised Dealer Banks on the Nigeria Single Window portal Trade Monitoring System (TRMS)”.

The new policy is primarily aimed at achieving accurate value from import and export items in and out of Nigeria.

The bank.said it “would operate on a Global Price Verification Mechanism guided by a benchmark price”.

“The benchmark price is the actual spot market price obtainable at the time of consummation of invoicing, in that market…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper