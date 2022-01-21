Civil Group identifies Osinbajo as next president





Says he is best candidate available

By Damilola Ogunsakin and Ajidahun funmilayo

A civil group, Identify The Right Leader Initiative, identified Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo as the next president because of his speeches and actions as Attorney General.

In a press conference organised by the civil group at Ilupeju Recreation Hall, Friday, Mr Abimbola Oyanuri, highlighted their goals and vision and also unveil a book based on the assessment report pieced together by the group with the sole purpose of salvage identifying the right leader

Dr Oyanuri stated that the vision of the group is to identify the right leader according to their tract records and how they’ve impacted the life of the citizen in the capacity they once served. He explained that the first project under the initiative is the “unveiling Osinbajo initiative”.

He said after a thorough research has been done amidst all others, Professor Yemi Osinbanjo came out to be the best among all as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper