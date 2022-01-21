Gravedigger remanded for raping 11-yr-old in Ondo





An Akure Magistrates’ Court has remanded a 32-year- old gravedigger, Seun Owoyemi, at the Olokuta prison for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl.

Owoyemi who resides at Igesa Street, Igbara-Oke, Ondo State was said to have committed the offence sometime on January 10, this year, at about 2. p.m.

The police prosecutor, Niyi Taiwo told the court that the defendant, who lives very close to the victim parent’s house lured her with N100, and unlawfully had carnal knowledge of her twice.

Taiwo said the offence contravenes the Provisions of the Criminal Code, Cap. 37, Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State.

The defendant however pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor then asked the court for an order to remand the defendant in the Correctional Centre pending advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP.

