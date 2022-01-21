How construction firm completed road to Buhari’s Kaduna residence in few days





– As he hails El-Rufai, commissions many projects in Kaduna State

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Kaduna residents were marvelled as the construction firm handling the road that leads to the private Kaduna home of President Muhammadu Buhari, completed the road work speedily in a few days.

” This has shown that with the right people and the required resources, infrastructural development could be achieved in this country,” Malam Bala, a trader near Sultan road Kaduna has said.

He said the company engaged the engineers and other workers to work round the clock on the road that connects to the President’s house, and the result was marvellous.”

” We heard that the contractor was mandated to complete the section of the road leading to Buhari’s residence before the president’s arrival and before the president flew into Kaduna from The Gambia, the road had been completed, with street lights installed as well as road signs,” he said.

” The road is not opened for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper