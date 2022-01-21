I fainted when my wife said I’m not father of our 14-yr-old daughter — Father of four





By Bose Adelaja

Muridia and Yaqub Ganiyu have been living peacefully as a couple for 17 years. They are blessed with four children.

Sadly, the union is on the verge of complete collapse, owing to a startling revelation by Muridia that Yaqub is not the biological father of their 14-year-old daughter.

Yaqub, a commercial motorcyclist who is yet to come to terms with the reality of his wife’s confession, told Vanguard Metro that he fainted twice out of shock when his wife broke the news.

During a visit to his one-room apartment on Matomi Street, Alagbado, a border town between Lagos and Ogun states, the father of four said the issue had affected the teenager in question, emotionally and had also truncated the peaceful atmosphere in his home.

At the moment, the husband and wife are living apart, an action Yaqub is displeased with, as he alleged that he was mandated by So-Safe Corps, a vigilante group, to be giving his wife N5,000 weekly for the upkeep of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper