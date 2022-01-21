I pretended as herbalist to dupe unsuspecting victims — suspect





Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

One Adeyemo Mufutau, 26, on Thursday, said he pretended as a herbalist to dupe his victims.

Speaking after he was paraded by the Osun State Command, Nigeria Security Defence Corps, NSCDC, at their headquarters in Osogbo, Mufutau said he always pretend to have spiritual solution to his victims’ problems.

The impostor, who was paraded with his cohort, Oladehi Hezekiah, 27, were said to be luring their victims over the phone with promise to help boost their businesses.

Mufutau, who was arrested at Ile-Ife on Monday, said he ventured into fraudulent business due to financial difficulty.

ALSO READ:

I fainted when my wife said I’m not father of our 14-yr-old daughter — Father of four

He said “I learnt Furniture after my secondary school but when I didn’t get money to start my own shop, I decide to engage in illegal activities.

“I was into “Yahoo Yahoo” business before I learnt the act of obtaining money fraudulently through a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper