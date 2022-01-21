Ogun launches OP-MESA, declares war on kidnappers, ‘yahoo boys’





Governor Dapo Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has disclosed the plan of his government to set up its own financial crimes agency to deal with internet frauds and illegal financial transactions, especially, those having to do with kidnapping, ransom taking and advance fee frauds in the state.

Governor Abiodun, who made the disclosure in Abeokuta, the state capital, during the launch of the state joint security outfit, code-named OP-MESA, declared war on kidnappers and fraudsters popularly referred to as Yahoo boys that may want to operate in the state.

He said that his administration would not fold its arms and allow the state to be known for the wrong reasons.

The governor also disclosed that it is working with federal agencies and its Oyo State counterpart in the area of security along the border lines.

He said, “we will make Ogun State unhabitable for all criminals. The other day, I was in a meeting in Abuja and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper