Reports alleging Emeka Ihedioha switched religion false – Media Aide





Media Aide to Emeka Ihedioha, CON., Chibuike Onyeukwu has urged the general public to disregard the reports making the round on social media that chief Ihedioha has switched religion.

According to him, the false reports claim Ihedioha has renounced his Christian faith to become a Muslim.

But the aide refuted the claim, saying Ihedioha remains a Christian and a Knight who can never renounce his faith.

The statement reads thus: “Our attention has been drawn to a deliberate falsehood and gross misrepresentation of facts, syndicated in the social media alleging that His Excellency Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON has switched his Christian faith.

This harebrained act of desperation is as malicious and wicked as it is puerile.

While His Excellency has great respect for all faiths, everyone knows that he is not only a committed Christian but ,also a Knight of the Anglican Church.

For emphasis, His Excellency was only paying his respects to the departed. The picture…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper