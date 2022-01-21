Reps’ bill to NYSC Trust Fund scales through second reading





…as electoral bill passes into law

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A bill to establish a National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund has scaled through second reading at the House of Representatives.

This was as the lawmakers also passed into law the electoral bill.

Titled “A bill for an Act to establish the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund Bill 2021, it was sponsored by Hon. Samuel Akinfolarin.

Details of the bill showed that it consists of 31 sections, 1 schedule and a supplemental of regulations of the proceedings of the Board, committees and miscellaneous of the trust Fund.

Principally, the Bill seeks to establish the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund Bill; control of Special Intervention Fund established under section 3; provide sustainable sources of funds for National Youth Service Corps; train and retraining of Corps Members under the National…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper