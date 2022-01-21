Road transport: Lagos gridlock surmountable -Commissioner





..As Lagos Traffic Radio, LASTMA hold maiden engagement forum

…Awards presented to outstanding programmes dept staff

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has said that the traffic congestion across the metropolis is surmountable as strategic interventions are being deployed to tackle the menace.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, stated this at the maiden Lagos Traffic Radio 96.1FM and the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, engagement forum, with the theme: ‘Repositioning of Traffic Information Agencies for Better Performance’, held at LTV ground, Agindigbi, Ikeja, Lagos.

Omotoso, who described the congestion in Lagos as surmountable, however, urged motorists to be patient with the state government over series of ongoing projects across the state, saying it aimed at easing off menace of traffic congestion.

He stressed that the project were been executed to beat the 2022 June and July rainfalls,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper