Slain 11-yr-old Somtochukwu deserves justice — Imo govt





Imo State government, yesterday, alleged that the blood of Somtochukwu, murdered in the course of Rochas Okorocha’s government was now haunting the former governor.

According to the government, the blood of the 11-yr-old boy killed when security agents stormed Ekeukwu market, Owerri on the orders of Okorocha is seeking for vengeance.

“The state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, in a statement said because the boy’s blood had not been appeased, it is now haunting Okorocha which is beginning to manifest in his recent lunatic behaviour.

He said apart from the blood of Somtochukwu, the several unresolved assassinations that took place during the eight years of despotic and nepotistic reign of Okorocha are seeking vengeance”.

Emelumba noted that ever since the police arrested Uche Nwosu in connection with the insecurity in Imo State, Okorocha has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper