STF Forces neutralize notorious kidnap syndicate, recover arms, ammunition in Jos





**They were also responsible for Jos Prison Break last Nov. 2021

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

Troops of Operation Safe Haven acting on credible intelligence have burst and neutralised a notorious gang of kidnappers on the Plateau.

The syndicate is also believed to be complicit in the Jos jailbreak which was perpetrated last November 2021.

A statement by Major Ishaku Takwa, Military Information Officer OPSH said, “The syndicate has been on the watchlist of Operation Safe Haven and believed to have masterminded the recent kidnap incidences on the Plateau.

“The syndicate is also believed to have participated in the Jos prison jailbreak on 28 November 2021.

“The syndicate met its waterloo when troops of Operation Safe Haven tracked them to Gyero general area where they plan and carry out their nefarious activities.

“The kidnappers on sighting the troops opened fire. Our troops responded with superior firepower resulting in the neutralisation of 3 notorious…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper