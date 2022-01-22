2023: Osinbajo way out of current quagmire —Dibia





.

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo is yet to declare his intention to join the race for who becomes next president of Nigeria in the coming elections but, several groups have begun drumming serious support for his candidacy.

This according to the National Secretary of the National Coalition Group for Osinbajo 2023, Dr Eli Eberechukwu Dibia, is because Prof. Osinbajo is the most credible presidential aspirant in the next general elections. No doubt, Dr Dibia is not the only person who believes in the Osinbajo’s ability to lead Nigeria as president.

With Osinbajo’s academic qualifications and experience, there are Nigerians who believe he has all it takes to revive the country. And so, the reason he is being urged to step out and contest is because “The presidency of Nigeria is not an ambition that should be left for Prof Osinbajo alone; it is something all of us must come together and look inwards and be able…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper