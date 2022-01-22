All eyes on Super Eagles as the Round of 16 begins





By Jacob Ajom

The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations has turned out to be like no other before it. The tournament which suffered postponements and was badly affected by the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic has no doubt produced stunning results that have repositioned African football and left everyone here wondering at the fall of heavyweights and the rise of minnows.

Debutants likeComoros and The Gambia have performed so well that they are in the Round of 16. For the records, The Gambia defeated the erstwhile defending champions Algeria in their Group opener while Comoros also sent out four-time champions, the Black Stars of Ghana.

Other countries like Malawi, Cape Verde, Guinea Bissau, who, though did not win a match, gave a good account of themselves. Cameroon 2021 Afcon has been a huge success so far and the standard of play and organisation will definitely put detractors of Africa to shame. And for those who think, Afcon was a small competition, may have to do a rethink, when…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper